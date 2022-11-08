Three Indian Feature Among 20 Asian Lady Entrepreneurs In Forbes' November Issue

Three top Indian businesswomen Soma Mandal, Namita Thapar and Ghazal Alagh are featured in the Forbes Asia November issue highlighting 20 Asian women. These women were featured in the esteemed list after they came up with varying strategies that helped their businesses soar despite the uncertainty of the new normal and three years of Covid-19. “They were selected for their achievements in their current role of running a business with sizable revenue and demonstrating strong leadership throughout their career," Forbes said in a statement.

Soma Mondal is the chairperson of Steel Authority of India Ltd, Namita Thapar, is the executive director at India business of Emcure Pharma who also features as a judge in Shark Tank, while, Ghazal Alagh is co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer.

“A business leader, entrepreneurship coach, reality show judge and author—45-year-old, (Namita) Thapar dons many hats. As executive director of Emcure Pharma she oversees the India business of the 61 billion rupees ($730 million) Pune-based company that her father, Satish Mehta, founded over four decades ago," Forbes said on Namita Thapar.

It added that since taking charge of Emcure’s India operations five years ago, she helped double its domestic revenue to Rs 2,500 crore in 2021 (the latest figures available).

Alagh’s Honasa Consumer houses personal care brands Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Ayuga. The company became a unicorn in early January when it closed a $52 million funding round led by venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India, valuing it at $1.2 billion. She co-founded the Gurgaon-based company with her husband, Varun, who is CEO, in 2016, according to Forbes.

It added that Soma Mondal is the first woman to chair the state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). She has led the steelmaker to record earnings growth since taking the mantle in 2021. Annual revenue grew by 50%, to more than 1.03 trillion rupees ($13.7 billion), while profits surged threefold to 120 billion rupees, for the year ended March 31, 2022, spurred by increased production as well as spiking demand for steel products like rods, plates and bars.

According to Forbes, “The 20 women on the 2022 Asia’s Power Businesswomen list have come up with varying strategies that helped their businesses soar despite the uncertainty of the new normal. Some operate in hard-hit sectors such as shipping, property and construction, while others continue to innovate in areas such as tech, pharmaceuticals and commodities."