Three Adani Group Companies Placed Under Short-Term Surveillance Measure List Of BSE, NSE

ADANI Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Limited along with two others has come under the scanner of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), who have put these firms under a short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements are the other two firms listed by the exchanges.

These three companies have satisfied the requisite criteria for inclusion in the surveillance framework, NSE and BSE informed. These criteria include the concentration of clients, high-low variation of the stock, how many times the stock hits the price bands, close-to-close price variation, and the price earning ratio (PE ratio).

"Applicable rate of margin shall be 50 per cent or existing margin whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100 per cent, with effect from February 6, 2023 on all open positions as on February 3, 2023 and new positions created from February 6, 2023," the exchanges said, as quoted by news agency PTI, explaining what happens after a company is listed in ASM framework.

Intra-day trading of these stocks would require an upfront 100 per cent margin after being included in the framework, according to market experts quoted by PTI. The exchanges clarified that this inclusion in the ASM framework should not be construed as a punitive action against the concerned company or entity. It has been done purely on the account of market surveillance.

Adani Group companies have been shedding value since January 25, when the Hindenburg Research report had come to light. Adani Enterprises Limited lost over 26 per cent on Thursday. Just a day earlier Adani had informed that the company will call off its Rs 20,000-Crore Follow-on Public Offer. That day, the counter had dived down by 28 per cent.

Stocks of most other firms of the Adani Group companies have also been tumbling for six consecutive days. As many as 10 constituents of the group have lost a combined value of Rs 8.76 Lakh Crore within a week. The Hindenburg Research alleged that the company has engaged in fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.



(With Agency Inputs)