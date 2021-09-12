Fuel Price in Tamil Nadu: A private firm in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district is reportedly offering free one litre of petrol to people who would provide their Aadhaar and PAN card details. Scroll to read more.

Chennai | Jagran Business Desk: Since the election commission (EC) declared the results of assembly polls in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry on May 2, petrol and diesel rates have been rising in India. Though the fuel prices have stabilised now, the rates still continue to remain high, affecting the pockets of the salaried class.

Amid this, a private company in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district has reportedly promised to provide one litre of petrol for free to those who would provide their Aadhaar and PAN card details. According to a report by India Today, the company, which is reportedly offering free petrol, has been identified as Sriram commercial vehicle finance.

The India Today report claimed that hundreds of people have been seen rushing to the petrol pump in Kancheepuram to get a litre of free petrol. However, this has sparked a controversy as to why the company needs the Aadhar and PAN card details of people.

There has been no comment from officials so far on this yet.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu has offered free fuel to its customers. Earlier, a petrol pump at Tirumanilaiyur village in Karur district had offered free fuel to people named Neeraj and Sindhu to celebrate the victory of Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu.

Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu had clinched Gold and Bronze medals respectively in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"Neeraj Chopra, born in a non-affluent family, has brought laurels to the country by winning a gold medal in javelin. As a token of appreciation, we decided to provide two litres of free petrol to people named Neeraj," AR Malaiyappasamy, owner of the petrol pump, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

"We are also planning to provide one litre of free petrol to people named Sindhu. Till now, only three people named Neeraj have reached our pump because it is not a very common name here. In Tamil Nadu, Sindhu is a very common name and so I hope more people will turn up today," Malaiyappasamy added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma