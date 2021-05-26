The Health Infinity insurance policy provides benefits such as hospitalization cover, daycare treatment cover, AYUSH treatment, facility for pre-post hospitalization expenses, and a wide range of sum insured from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd has announced to offer a five per cent discount on its premium policy for those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccination. According to this announcement Reliance General’s customers who have renewed or taken its Health Infinity insurance policy will be offered a one-time five per cent discount if they have taken the Covid-19 vaccination.

This five per cent discount comes in addition to other discounts worth 30 per cent that is applicable for the policyholder. Of this 10 per cent discount is for those who buy the policy online. For the next two to three years such customers will get a 10 per cent discount on the policy. Those who are already customers of Reliance’s health insurance plan will also get the 10 per cent discount.

The Health Infinity insurance policy provides benefits such as hospitalization cover, daycare treatment cover, AYUSH treatment, facility for pre-post hospitalization expenses, and a wide range of sum insured from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Interestingly, you can also avail of this discount on Reliance’s Health Infinity insurance policy if you have taken even a single dose of the vaccine. This means customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first dose are eligible to avail of this benefit.

"We want to thank IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) for their special approval to Covid Vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product amidst a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus," CEO Rakesh Jain said.

Through this move Reliance, General Insurance Company wishes to encourage individuals to insure themselves against the medical emergencies induced by Covid-19. By means of incentives, the company wants to encourage people to get vaccinated at by earliest and prioritize their health.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan