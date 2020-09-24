Ration Card-Aadhaar Card Linking: So here’s how you can link your Aadhaar card and Ration card.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card and Ration card are key identity proofs in India. While Ration card enables you to purchase subsidised food grain from the Public Distribution System, Aadhaar card is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the government as an identity and address proof.

The central government has extended the deadline to the Aadhaar card and Ration card till September 30. However, if you have not linked them, then you should know that after September 30, you won’t be able to purchase subsidised food grain. So to keep purchasing subsidised food grain from Public Distribution System, you would need to link your Ration and Aadhaar card with each other. So here’s how you can link your Aadhaar card and Ration card:

How to link your Ration card with Aadhaar online?

Step 1) Visit the official Aadhaar linking website

Step 2) Click on 'start now'

Step 3) Enter your address details

Step 4) Now you would need to choose the benefit type from the given options as a ration card

Step 5) Select the scheme name

Step 6) Enter your ration card number, your Aadhaar number, email address and mobile number

Step 7) An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter it on the computer

Step 8) After entering the OTP, you will receive a notification informing you of the completion of your application process

Step 9) After this, your application will be verified and after successful verification your Aadhar card will be connected to the ration card

How to link your Ration card with Aadhaar offline?

Step 1) Visit the PDS center or ration shop near you.

Step 2) Take photocopy of Aadhaar card, passport size photo of head of family and ration card for all your family members

Step 3) If your bank account is not linked to your Aadhaar, you will need to submit a copy of your passbook

Step 4) Submit all applicable documents to the PDS shop along with a copy of your Aadhaar card number

Step 5) After submitting all the documents, an SMS will be sent to the mobile number registered in your Aadhaar

Step 6) You will get an additional SMS as soon as the ration card Aadhaar link is completed

Step 7) The government has also started implementing inter-state portability of ration card holders under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme to protect the interests of poor and migrant beneficiaries

