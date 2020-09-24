Thinking to get your ration card linked with Aadhaar? Get it done before this date; check procedure here
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card and Ration card are key identity proofs in India. While Ration card enables you to purchase subsidised food grain from the Public Distribution System, Aadhaar card is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the government as an identity and address proof.
The central government has extended the deadline to the Aadhaar card and Ration card till September 30. However, if you have not linked them, then you should know that after September 30, you won’t be able to purchase subsidised food grain. So to keep purchasing subsidised food grain from Public Distribution System, you would need to link your Ration and Aadhaar card with each other. So here’s how you can link your Aadhaar card and Ration card:
How to link your Ration card with Aadhaar online?
Step 1) Visit the official Aadhaar linking website
Step 2) Click on 'start now'
Step 3) Enter your address details
Step 4) Now you would need to choose the benefit type from the given options as a ration card
Step 5) Select the scheme name
Step 6) Enter your ration card number, your Aadhaar number, email address and mobile number
Step 7) An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter it on the computer
Step 8) After entering the OTP, you will receive a notification informing you of the completion of your application process
Step 9) After this, your application will be verified and after successful verification your Aadhar card will be connected to the ration card
How to link your Ration card with Aadhaar offline?
Step 1) Visit the PDS center or ration shop near you.
Step 2) Take photocopy of Aadhaar card, passport size photo of head of family and ration card for all your family members
Step 3) If your bank account is not linked to your Aadhaar, you will need to submit a copy of your passbook
Step 4) Submit all applicable documents to the PDS shop along with a copy of your Aadhaar card number
Step 5) After submitting all the documents, an SMS will be sent to the mobile number registered in your Aadhaar
Step 6) You will get an additional SMS as soon as the ration card Aadhaar link is completed
Step 7) The government has also started implementing inter-state portability of ration card holders under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme to protect the interests of poor and migrant beneficiaries
