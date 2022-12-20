These Mistakes With PAN Can Attract Rs 10,000 Fine – Avoid Them

No person or entity is allowed to hold more than one PAN.

PAN, or the Permanent Account Number, is the closest India had to a universal identifier until the Unique Identification Number (UID or Aadhaar) came along. The alphanumeric number is almost compulsory for filling out tax forms and for opening bank accounts.

However, there are a few things you need to keep in mind when using PAN. Any slip-up regarding the guidelines and you may cough up Rs 10,000 in fines!

Where do you need PAN?

If you carry out transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakh annually, then it is mandatory to have a PAN card. PAN is also mandatory for business establishments with a turnover of more than Rs 5 lakh. If you are buying a car, motorbike or any other vehicle, you need PAN.

Moreover, when selling immovable property above Rs 10 lakh or buying goods/availing of services worth Rs 2 lakh, you need a PAN.

Careful while filling in PAN details

Exercise great care when filling out your PAN details. If you make any mistake, you may draw the ire of the Income Tax (I-T) department.

Under Section 272B of the I-T Act, 1961, a person providing incorrect PAN information can be fined Rs 10,000 by the I-T Department. This is especially true at the time of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) form but also in other cases where PAN details are required.

To steer clear of this honest mistake, it is always advisable to have your PAN Card in front of you when filling in details.

Two PAN Cards

If you have two PAN cards, you will be liable to pay a fine. According to the law, an individual can have only one PAN card in possession. If by any mistake, you do have two in possession, you will have to surrender one of them.

How to make changes to PAN or surrender the second Card

You may rectify mistakes in your PAN online by visiting the official portal (click here). There, you can either apply for change/correction in PAN details online or download a change/correction form, which you can then fill up and submit to any UTIITSL office.

Remember, if you are surrendering your second PAN, you need to return the physical card too. You can also affect these changes through the Protean eGov Technologies Limited website. For cancellation, you can view the step-by-step instructions here.