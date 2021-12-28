New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Airlines such as SpiceJet, Air Asia, and IndiGo have announced massive discounts on their domestic flight ticket fares from December 27 to 31. Under the said offer, passengers can book flights at all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,122.

Check all Airline's winter sale details here:

IndiGo 'Sale-Bration'

IndiGo has announced winter discounts under 'Sale-Bration' on over 150 of its domestic flights for travel between January 15, 2022, and April 15, 2022. Prices for tickets are starting as low as Rs 1,122 for destinations such as Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Leh, Ahemdabad-Delhi, etc.

"This offer is valid for all the new bookings made between 27 Dec to 31st Jan. Offer applicable only for changes made three days before the date of departure," the airline stated.

Spice Jet 'Wow Winter Sale'

Spice Jet is offering discounts on ticket fares starting at Rs 1122 on destinations such as Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Chennai, Chennai–Hyderabad, Jammu–Srinagar, among others on its domestic network. Customers can make bookings between December 27 to December 31, while the travel period validity for these bookings starts from January 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022.

“In order to add flexibility to the travel plans, SpiceJet is pleased to offer a one-time waiver of change fee on sale fare tickets. Passengers booking flight tickets under the sale fare will be able to modify their flight date in case there is a change in the travel plan," the airline said.

This Winter, pack your bags and chill at your favourite destinations with SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale.



Book now on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or download the app! pic.twitter.com/blHiqQER7F — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 27, 2021

“To avail zero change fee, booking must be modified at least two days prior to the flight departure date; fare difference if any will be applicable. Not only that, SpiceJet is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for their next travel and a flat 25 per cent instant discount on add-ons such as SpiceMax, preferred seats and priority services."

Air Asia 'New Year, New Places’

Besides Spice, Air Asia also announced discounts on tickets for domestic travel under its ‘New Year, New Places’ sale starting at Rs 1,122 for routes like Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Chennai-Hyderabad in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network.

Make your new year resolutions real! Plan for 2022 with AirAsia India’s #NewYearNewPlaces sale, with fares starting from ₹1122. Book till 31 Dec for travel before 15 Apr 2022. #PlanTheChange and change your dates free, unlimited times. To book: https://t.co/4gF7kesYi3 pic.twitter.com/vJRKkzOACH — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) December 27, 2021

“The offer is applicable for bookings made from 27th December till 31st December 2021 for a travel period between 15th January 2022 to 15th April 2022 and includes a date change fee waiver for changes made at least 72 hours prior to the flight departure," the airline said.

