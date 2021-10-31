New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: From November 1, people across the country are going to witness five major changes in things associated with their daily lives. These changes will take place just ahead of Diwali. While some of these changes will give people a chance to earn more, some of them will affect the pocket of the salaried class.



Here is a list of five changes that are going to take place from November 1:



1. Technological Changes: Starting from November 1, the Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, will stop working on some iOS and Android phones. As per the latest update, WhatsApp will stop working on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.50.



2. New service launched for pensioners: From November 1, the State Bank of India (SBI) will introduce a new service for pensioners. Now the pensioners will no longer have to visit the bank branch to submit their life certificates. With this new service, they will be able to show the document with the help of a video call.



3. LPG cylinder price hike: New agency PTI reported that the price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cooking gas will likely be increased by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) from November 1.



However, the government's permission is required for the increase in prices, and if allowed, then this will be the fifth increase in cooking gas rates. Right now, the cost of LPG cylinders stands at Rs 899.50 in Delhi.



4. Chance to invest: The initial public offer (IPO) of Policybazaar will open from November 1, giving a chance to people to invest their money in a safe place. IPO's of SJS Enterprise, chemical maker Sigachi industries will also start from November 1. Digital payments company Paytm is also going to open its IPO on November 8.



5. Special train services: With festivals like Diwali, Chhath Pooja, and other festivals approaching, the Indian Railways will run special trains from November. Some of the trains will start their special service from November 1, others will be launched on different dates throughout November.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen