New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Tesla has touched a new milestone on Monday as it breached the $1 Trillion in market value after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade.

Tesla shares surged as much as 14.9% to $1,045.02, making it the world's most valuable automaker according to Reuters calculations based on its latest filing.

Tesla is now more valuable than the top 5 BSE-listed companies combined. Along with the rise of Tesla Inc's share price, Elon Musk’s net worth has also soared by a massive $36 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, extending his lead as the world’s richest person ahead of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Even Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk expressed surprise at the velocity of the surge. "Strange that moved valuation, as Tesla is very much a production ramp problem, not a demand problem," Musk tweeted in reply to a comment by Ross Gerber, co-founder of the investment fund Gerber Kawasaki and a Tesla shareholder.

"Wild $T1mes!" Musk wrote in a separate tweet.

According to Reuters, "Tesla’s share price has zoomed a massive 64%. Hitting a 52-week high of $1,045 per share on Monday."

Elon Musk now has a solid lead over Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person by $96 billion as his net worth soared to $289 billion adding $36 billion in just one day. SO far this year, Elon Musk has added $119 billion to his net worth. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’ net worth stands at $193 billion, after losing $751 million on Monday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh