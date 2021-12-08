New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tega Industries Limited for its share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 8. The Kolkata-based manufacturing company received an overwhelming response on day one. Tega Industries IPO was subscribed 219.04 times against its total size. The IPO received bids for 2,09,58,69,600 shares while the gross issue size up for sale was 95,68,636 shares. The offer was mostly subscribed by non institutional buyers.

If you have invested in Tega Industries IPO, you can check their share application status in two ways. The first way to check the share application status is via BSE and the second way is via the registrar’s website. Those who could not get the shares will get their refunds by Thursday whereas, the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on December 10. The listing for the shares on BSE and NSE is likely on December 13.

Here's how to check Tega Industries share allotment status via BSE and registrar’s website:

BSE Website

1. First, visit the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange on the following link https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Then a page titled' ‘Status of Issue Application’ will appear on your screen.

3. After that you need to click on the ‘Equity’ option.

4. Then select the option ‘Tega Industries Limited’ from the drop-down menu displayed beside the issue name.

5. Now, you have to fill in your application number, Permanent Account Number or PAN.

6. Then click on Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’.

7. Finally click on submit.

8. After this the status will be visible on your screen only after the share allotment gets finalised.



Registrar’s Website

1. Visit https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2. Select 'Tega Industries Ltd' from drop down menu. The name will appear only if the allotment is finalised.

3. Then select either of these modes: application number, Client ID or PAN ID.

4. Select ASBA or non-ASBA in the application type option.

5. Fill in the details of the mode you selected in step B.

6. Fill the Captcha and click on submit.

7. Your application status will be displayed on the screen if its out.

