Teads Signs Partnership With Jagran New Media In India

TEADS, the global media platform, today announces a cookieless partnership with Jagran New Media, India's leading media conglomerate.

Jagran New Media, a digital arm of Jagran Prakashan Limited, dominates various Hindi-speaking markets across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, with Uttar Pradesh market leading in user traffic. By communicating in Hindi, English and Punjabi, Jagran New Media caters to 83 Mn Total Unique Visitors, 336 Mn Total Views, 429 Mn Minutes Time spent (Comscore MMX Multi-Platform: Sept’ 22).

Jagran New Media has an array of offerings under the media & publishing category and has been a pioneer in providing real-time content across genres, with news and politics being the primary drivers with education, lifestyle, health, auto, and technology also significant contributors. The company has dedicated websites covering news & politics which includes jagran.com, english.jagran.com, naidunia.com, inextlive.com, punjabijagran.com. A leading health website Onlymyhealth.com, women focus portal Herzindagi.com, gaming portal Jagranplay.com and focused website for education JagranJosh.com, leading fact checking website Vishvasnews.com also part of the media portfolio.

Teads advertisers now have access to Jagran's huge cookieless inventory in a wide range of categories, in addition to general news content. At the same time, Jagran New Media can leverage Teads' innovative monetization solutions across multiple devices and formats. This collaboration is a huge step forward for digital advertisers in India, allowing brands and advertisers to connect with targeted readers for better advertising results using sustainable targeting solutions.

Gaurav Arora, Chief Revenue Officer, Jagran New Media said of the partnership, "We are thrilled to be working with Teads to offer cookie-free solutions to our advertisers and partners. We believe that brands can succeed without cookies, and we have worked hard to create a platform that can purposefully integrate advertising, marketing, and technology functions."

"We are excited to be partnering with Jagran, one of India's leading premium publishers on this exciting journey to collaborate on providing marketers rich first party audience data for all their campaign needs. Look forward to growing this partnership," said Julian Fernando, VP Publisher Solutions, Teads APAC.

About Jagran

Jagran New Media is the digital arm of the Jagran Prakashan Limited - India's leading media and communications group with its interests spanning across Print, OOH, Activations, Radio and Digital. Jagran New Media has a reach of over 101 Million users (Comscore MMX Multi- Platform; June 2022) and 67.18 Million Video Views (YouTube, June 2022) and consolidated its position amongst the top 10 news and info publishers in India. The company publishes multimedia content which includes over 7000 stories and 40 videos in a day.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of over 1,000 people in 30 countries. For more information, visit: www.teads.com