TCS Asks Employees To Come To Office Thrice A Week As Work From Home Ends After Over 2 Years

SOFTWARE Giant Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS, has asked employees to work in the office for at least three days a week, ending its years-long work from home policy . As the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and things have attained normalcy, unlike other companies, TCS's work from home will no longer continue.

The company has mailed to the employees that they will have to come to the office thrice a week according to a roster set by the organisation, the company said, adding that the senior leaders have already resumed operating from their base locations.

"Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked..." Any noncompliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied," the email read.

Referring to the new mandate, a TCS spokesperson told the Times of India that the company is working in phases to get employees back to work and that it is in line with the company's "vision to transition to the 25X25 model."

According to the model, no more than 25% of TCS employees will need to work from home at any given time. It is expected to go into effect by 2025.

The employees haven't been given a deadline to return to the office, but they are advised to contact their managers to find out about the arrangements made as per the new working plan.

The rostering will be done on the basis of requirements and a mix of freshers and experienced professionals will be called to the office, a TCS spokesperson informed Moneycontrol.

TCS stated that they have begun the process of transitioning from TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) to a more hybrid model that will allow the majority of their employees to work from the office on some days of the week.

The company also stated that it has improved its internal processes to facilitate this transition.