New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold prices in India are hovering around Rs 50,000 per 10 grams after reaching their all time high of Rs 56,200 per 10 grams in August. However, traders of the yellow metal are stocking up their physical gold ahead of the festive and wedding season when the demand for gold is likely to pick up. In India, there are four ways to buy gold - purchasing physical gold in the form of coins and jewelry, gold mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), digital gold and sovereign gold bonds. When customers sell their gold, they have to pay tax on the profit which depending on the form of gold and on the duration it was kept.

Tax on selling physical gold

In India, most of the gold is purchased in the form of jewelry and coins. The tax on the sale of this gold depends on how long the gold remained in your possession. If you sell the gold within three years of purchase, then that profit is considered short term. It is treated in the same way as capital gains in debt funds. This short-term capital gain is added to the buyer's total income and is taxed according to his income tax slab.

If this gold is sold after three years of purchase, then that profit is considered long term. In this case, 20 per cent of long term capital gains tax is levied.

Tax on Gold ETFs and Gold Mutual Funds

Gold ETFs invest in physical gold and keep track on the physical price of the gold, while gold mutual funds invest in gold ETFs. Capital gains from both gold ETFs and gold mutual funds are taxable in the same way as physical gold.

Tax on digital gold

Online purchase of gold through apps is a new way to invest in gold. Many banks, mobile wallets and brokerage companies partner with MMTC-PAMP or SafeGold to sell gold through apps. Capital gains received from them are taxed like physical gold or gold ETFs.

Tax on Sovereign Gold Bonds

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) are government securities denominated in gold and also provide an option to hold physical gold. Investors buy it at issue price and the bonds are redeemed when they mature. These bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India. Capital gains on the maturity of your gold bonds is tax free.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma