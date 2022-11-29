Tata To Merge Vistara and Air India by March 2024

SINGAPORE Airlines announced that it will merge national carrier Air India and full-service airline Vistara by March 2024, SIA said on Tuesday after its board approved the merger. As part of the transaction, SIA will invest $250 million into Air India, Singapore Airlines said, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.

Currently, Tata Sons owns 51 per cent of Vistara while SIA owns 49 per cent. Earlier, Air India was wholly owned by the Indian government before the decision to divest the loss-making flagship carrier was announced.