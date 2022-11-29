Tata To Merge Vistara and Air India by March 2024

SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, according to an official statement.

By JE Business Desk
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 04:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Tata To Merge Vistara and Air India by March 2024
Air Indi.a was bought by Tata Sons for Rs 18,000 crore

SINGAPORE Airlines announced that it will merge national carrier Air India and full-service airline Vistara by March 2024, SIA said on Tuesday after its board approved the merger. As part of the transaction, SIA will invest $250 million into Air India, Singapore Airlines said, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.

Currently, Tata Sons owns 51 per cent of Vistara while SIA owns 49 per cent. Earlier, Air India was wholly owned by the Indian government before the decision to divest the loss-making flagship carrier was announced.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.