New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Centre on Friday announced that the Tata Sons has won the bid to acquire national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. With this, Air India has returned to its founder after 68 years.

"Talace Pvt Ltd of Tata Sons is the winning bidder at Rs 18,000 crores. The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More Details Awaited

