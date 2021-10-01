New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Tata Sons is set to take over the state-owned national airline, Air India, marking the return of the airline to Tata fold after 67 years.

A panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons's bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India, reported Reuters. However, Tata Sons declined to comment.

According to a report in ANI, Central government's Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah headed by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the winning bid for the national airline.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are also members of the committee.

Air India was founded by the Tata Group in October 1932. The Indian government later nationalised the airline in 1953.

The Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.

The government loses nearly 200 million rupees every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over 700 billion rupees ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times due to the pandemic.

The Tata Group was among the multiple entities that had put in an initial expression of interest in December 2020 for Air India. The Tata Group currently operates a premier full-service carrier, Vistara, in collaboration with Singapore Airlines.

Air India has been in losses ever since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007.

The airline, which was formed as a mail carrier in 1932, will give the Tatas control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 airports overseas.

Tatas would also get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta