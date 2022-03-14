New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran has been appointed as Air India chairman, an official spokesperson informed on Monday. The development occurs days after Turkish aviation businessperson Ilker Ayci reportedly couldn’t pass Home Ministry's security checks and balances necessary to be passed by a foreign businessperson taking over top hierarchal position in an Indian business entity.

However, former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci, had said that he had to turn down the offer because his appointment had been "coloured" by the Indian media.

"My appointment at Air India within Tata Group was announced earlier in February, with a start date of April 1st. Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to colour my appointment with undesirable colours," Ayci had said in an official statement.

In January this year, Tata Group took over management and control of Air India from the government.

Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, who took over the reins of Tata group in 2017, last month got five years extension as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

"At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran," Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, had said in a statement. Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the Board meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran.Founded in 1868, Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalization of $314 billion (Rs 23.4 trillion) as on December 31, 2021.

Companies under Tata Group include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Tata Communications, Indian Hotels, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

With inputs from agencies

