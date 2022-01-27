New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi hours ahead of the official Air India Handover. As per reports, the official handover of Air India will take place at the Air India Headquarters in the National Capital.

"Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet after the meeting.

After meeting with PM, N Chandrasekaran is also scheduled to meet key officials of the Central government before the formal handing over ceremony of Air India.

Earlier, it was reported that, after a competitive bidding process, the government had sold Air India to Tata Group's Talace Private limited which is a subsidiary to the Conglomerate.

It won the bid to acquire 100 percent equity shareholding of the Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

After Tata Sons won the bid, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud.

Meanwhile, as per PTI reports, a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to provide loans to Tata Group for the smooth operations of loss-making Air India.

Reportedly, Tata will make big changes after the formal handover of Air India. The maximum emphasis will be given to ensure that all Air India aircraft fly on time.

Tata Group has also planned several other changes. There will be changes in seating arrangements and also the dress of the cabin crew. Tata is a leading player in the hotel business and it will give top priority to improve the quality of food in the airline, sources said.

According to an Air India official, a recorded message of Ratan Tata will be played out on board in all Air India aircraft.

