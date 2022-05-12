Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Tata Sons on Thursday appointed Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India. With 26 years of experience in the aviation industry, Wilson is currently serving as the CEO of Scoot, the wholly owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

"The Air India board approved the appointment of Mr. Wilson subject to requisite regulatory," Tata Sons said in a press release.

Commenting on the appointment, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India said, "I am delighted to

welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline."

Speaking on his appointment, Wilson said: "It is honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition."

Earlier in February this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. However, he declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views related to India.

WHO IS CAMPBELL WILSON - THE NEW CEO & MD OF AIR INDIA

Wilson, 50, started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales and the airline's overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

He holds a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta