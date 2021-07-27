Tata motors said that the global chip shortages as well as the volatility in the markets and related uncertainty due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic leading to commodity inflation would affect auto business in India in short term.

Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Automobile major Tata Motors recorded ₹4,450.92 crore consolidated net loss for the Quarter ending on June 30, 2021. This was, however, 52.74 per cent less than the net loss recorded in the same period in 2020 just when the lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic were first put in place all across India.

Tata Motors, in its regulatory filing made Monday, stated that its total revenue was placed at ₹66,406.05 Crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal, up by 107.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors said its continuing business posted a net loss of ₹1,320.74 crore, putting up a better performance from a net loss of ₹2,190.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone total revenue from Tata Motors' operations stood at ₹11,904.19 crore against ₹2,686.87 crore in the same period a year ago, the company added.

"In Q1FY22 wholesales, including exports, increased 351.4 per cent to 1,14,170 units. The volumes across all segments significantly grew as compared to Q1 FY21, however they were lower than Q4 FY21 due to the lockdowns imposed due to the second wave of pandemic," Tata Motors said.

"PV business continues its turnaround journey and has achieved yet another milestone of double-digit market share. EV business continues to grow rapidly and delivered 5x revenue growth and highest quarterly sales at 1,715 units," Tata Motors said in an official statement.

COVID-19, chip shortage to affect auto business in short term: Tata Motors

Tata motors said that the global chip shortages as well as the volatility in the markets and related uncertainty due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic leading to commodity inflation would affect auto business in India in short term. All across the world, the similar chip shortages are being cited as the reasons behind slow manufacturing of automobiles and the reason behind auto majors postponing their big automobile releases.

Tata Motors said that the supply chain shortages in the second quarter would be greater than the first. Due to this, Tata Motors added, the volumes at Jaguar Land Rover (JVR) will be 50 per cent less than what was planned for an ideal case scenario.

"We expect the performance to improve progressively from second half as supply chain and pandemic situation improves," Tata Motors said in a stock filing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma