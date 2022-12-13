Tata Motors Board Gives Go-Ahead For Selling Stake in Tata Technologies Via IPO

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, passenger vehicles, Tata Motors during the launch of "Tiago EV", in Mumbai on September 28. (ANI Photo)

TATA MOTORS, which has had a wonderful year so far in terms of capturing market share is planning to partially divest its stake in subsidiary Tata Technologies. The board of Tata Motors has given an “in-principle” approval to disinvest in the global product engineering and digital services company through an initial public offering (IPO).

Tata Technologies works in the automotive, industrial heavy machinery and aerospace sectors.

“We wish to inform you that the IPO Committee … has accorded its in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the Company’s investment in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, through an IPO route at an opportune time …” the company stated in a disclosure filed before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

As of March 31, Tata Motors held a 74.43 per cent stake in Tata Technologies. The market share held by the homegrown brand was 12.14 per cent for FY22 compared to 8.27 per cent in FY21.

"The Company will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required, as per SEBI LODR Regulations and other applicable laws," the filing added.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2FY23). For the same period a year ago, it had posted a net loss of Rs 4,441.57 crore (Q2FY22). However, it saw consolidated revenue rise 29.7 per cent to Rs 79,611.37 crore as against Rs 61,378.82 crore from the year-ago period.

The last Tata company to go public was TCS in 2004. Another Tata Group company, Tata Play (earlier known as Tata Sky), is also gearing up for an IPO.

Meanwhile Tata Motors share price was up to Rs 419.35 on Tuesday, up 5.20 points or 1.26 per cent.