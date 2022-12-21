Tata Group Moves Bombay HC Against Rs 1,500 Crore GST Notice: Reports

THE TATA GROUP, India’s second-largest business conglomerate, has approached the Bombay High Court looking to contest a Rs 1,500-crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) according to media reports. The claim relates to a 2017 dispute settlement with NTT Docomo.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the GST claim made by DGGI relates to the dispute settlement involving $1.27 billion in payments to the Japanese telecommunications company. Tata Sons, the holding entity for the conglomerate, has challenged the claim of GST liabilities on the payments made, having earlier sought government intervention in the matter.

Tata approached the court in November under Article 226, and the hearing is scheduled on January 9 according to the report.

The report could not be independently verified.

In 2009, NTT Docomo had acquired a 26.5 per cent stake in Tata Group company Tata Teleservices. The two sides had agreed then that the Japanese company could exit the venture at a pre-determined minimum price that would be at least half of what it paid to acquire the stake.

NTT Docomo sought to exercise that option due to the financial struggles of Tata Teleservices. Tata said it could not pay the agreed amount citing the price was not at fair market value in tune with a rule amended in 2013.

Docomo filed for international arbitration and in 2017, it stated that it received $1.27 billion from Tata Sons awarded by an international arbitration court for its stake in Tata Teleservices.

Tata Teleservices was trading at Rs 94.50 at 10:45 am on Tuesday, December 21 on BSE. This is on the lower side compared to its 52-week trading high of Rs 291.05. The company reported net revenue of Rs 1,082.82 crore in March 2022.