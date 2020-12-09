The revision will result in a reduction in take-home pay as the provident fund (PF) contribution of most of the employees will go up.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what could be a setback for private-sector employees, the take-home salary (in-hand salary), of the employees of private firms is likely to fall as companies are now needed to restructure the pay packages of the employees, in order to comply with the new wage rules applicable from April 1, 2021.

According to a report by Economic Times, the new compensation rules, which were passed by the Parliament last year, states that the pay packages of the employees can not exceed 50 per cent of the total compensation. According to the Code on Wages 2019, the basic pay of private-sector employees will have to be 50 per cent or more of total pay starting from April 2021.

To comply with the new rules, companies will now have to increase the basic pay components in the salaries of their employees, which will result in an increase in the gratuity payments and employees' contribution in the provident fund (PF). The revision will result in a reduction in take-home pay as the provident fund (PF) contribution of most of the employees will go up.

"The new definition will do away with the current practice of structuring salaries with higher allowances to lower social security contributions,” Economic Times quoted a senior government official.

Meanwhile, the positive take from this notification is that while the new wage rules may reduce the take-home salary, it will help in providing better social security and post-retirement benefits to the employees of the private sector. Experts believe that the new rules will add up to the cost of companies as they will now have to contribute more towards the PF and gratuity of the employees.

It may be noted that the Code of Wages was approved by the Parliament last year. The final rules will be notified by the government after considering public comments on it.

Posted By: Talib Khan