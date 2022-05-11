New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Swiggy on Tuesday announced that it has temporarily suspended Swiggy Genie in 3 out of 69 cities, citing that the cricketing season has resulted in a surge in demand for services. Meanwhile, it also announced that it is suspending its grocery and daily essentials delivery service, Supr Daily across major metros, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad.

"The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritise these deliveries accordingly. We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon," Swiggy said in a statement.

Food tech major, Swiggy acquired Supr Daily in mid-2018 when it was serving close to just 6,000 orders a day in a few suburbs of Mumbai and expanded it in other cities but according to the mail, Supr Daily has been unable to chart out a clear path to profitability.

“As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bangalore and double down on our efforts here,” the Supr Daily CEO said.

“The restructuring has an impact on employees operating in these 5 cities and some corporate employees as we right size the organization to be in line with our scale and stage. I’m glad to inform you that we’ve identified relevant roles for a significant majority of the employees within the open requisitions across the broader organization and expect to place the rest over the next few weeks. We have always believed in treating people with care and respect at Swiggy and are fully committed to providing the best transition support,” he added.

“Your managers, functional leaders, HR partners and I will be in close touch and be available to take any queries,” he mentioned in the email.

“Over the last 4 years we have scaled Supr Daily services to fulfil 200,000 daily orders across six cities and have created a niche in solving a very important consumer need,” Phani said.

“We have been spending a significant amount of time & money in managing the business - distracting ourselves from our primary goals of establishing the business market fit. As we go into the year, it's important that we organize ourselves in a way that best sets us up to hit our goals,” the Supr Daily CEO said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh