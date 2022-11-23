Suroj Bhan Appointed As Chairman Of Board Of Trustees Of NPS Trust

PENSION Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has designated Shri Suraj Bhan as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NPS Trust with effect from 12th November 2022. He has been serving as a Trustee on the Board of NPS Trust with effect from 12th December 2018.

Shri Bhan joined the Indian Economic Service in 1983 and retired as Director General of the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh in January 2018. He has varied experience across several sectors with the government and Public Sector Undertakings in the areas of economic policy, business, industry and finance.

He has held senior positions in the Ministry of Agriculture, Planning Commission, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Telecom, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Steel.