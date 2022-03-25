New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Leaving the fate of nearly 25,000 home buyers in brutal uncertainty, real estate major Supertech was declared insolvent by NCLT on Friday. The builder has several ongoing residential and commercial projects in the NCR region and other parts of north India. The Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has reportedly appointed Hitesh Goyal as the interim resolution professional (IRP). However, there is no clarity on the developer's dues to lenders.

The order for insolvency came as a blow to Supertech as its one-time settlement proposal has not been accepted by the Union Bank. Now, Supertech is left with an option to appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT move.

Supertech says will approach NCLAT against the order

Reacting to the order, Supertech said that it will soon approach National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order.

"In the matter of appointment of IRP in one of the Supertech Group Companies, by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), management of the Company stated that the Company will be approaching NCLAT in appeal against the order as the matter belongs to a financial creditor," a Supertech statement was quoted as saying by ET Now.

"In the interest of homebuyers, preference was given to construction and delivery of projects over repayment of bank dues which can be fulfilled after project completion. As all the projects of the Company are financially viable, there is no chance of loss to any party or financial creditor. The order will not affect operations of any other Supertech Group Company,” the statement adds further.

What options do homebuyers have now?

According to a Moneycontrol report, homebuyers may file their claim with IRP as required under the law, the report quotes a PSP Legal recommendation as saying.

Supertech is not the first Real Estate developer to get down the hammer of insolvency. Jaypee Infratech went into the insolvency process in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.





Supertech became a subject of front-page headlines after Supreme Court on August 31, 2021 ordered the demolition of its 40-storey under-construction twin towers located in Noida for violation of building norms in "collusion with Noida officials".

Posted By: Mukul Sharma