Sula Vineyards Shares Make Lukewarm Market Debut At Over 1% Premium

While not an abject failure, Sula's market debut shows investors are wary.

SULA VINEYARDS shares made a lukewarm market debut on Thursday, listing with a premium of just over 1 per cent on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 357.

The stock listed at Rs 358, marginally higher by 0.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later hit a high of Rs 363.40 and low of Rs 339. At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 361, climbing 1.12 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,920.01 crore on the BSE.

Retail investors had bought their quota 1.65 times, while high-net-worth individuals booked 1.51 times the reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers bought 4.13 times the portion set aside for them.

The Rs 960.35-crore initial share-sale had a price range of Rs 340-357 a share.

Sula is India’s most recognised wine brand, with its vineyard located in the Nashik region, 180 km northeast of Mumbai.

The company is the market leader across all four price segments of wines; ‘Elite’ (Rs 950+), ‘Premium’ (Rs 700-950), ‘Economy’ (Rs 400-700), and ‘Popular’ (<Rs 400). It had a higher share of 61 per cent by value in the ‘Elite’ and ‘Premium’ categories in FY22. The company is also recognised as the market leader across wine variants including red, white, and sparkling wines.

It distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula (its flagship brand), RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The liquor industry has traditionally traditionally had turbulent operating margins and there are risks associated with the regulation of alcoholic beverages in India in general, experts opined when Sula’s IPO was announced.

In its draft red herring prospectus, the company had listed total assets amounting to Rs 758.56 crore with a total annual income of Rs 456.50 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.

