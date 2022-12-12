Sula Vineyards IPO Debuts Today, Check Price Band, Assets And Revenue

SULA Vineyards’ initial public offering has debuted on markets today and is going to remain open for bidding until December 14. Through the IPO, the winery hopes to raise Rs 960.35 crore.

The IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS); meaning its promoters are selling part of their stake in the company. The shares’ price band is going to be between Rs 340 and Rs 357 each. Its grey market premium was Rs 34, that is, existing holders of the shares were trading them at a premium before the official trading has begun.

Sula is India’s most recognised wine brand, with its vineyard located in the Nashik region, 180 km northeast of Mumbai.

The company is the market leader across all four price segments of wines; ‘Elite’ (Rs 950+), ‘Premium’ (Rs 700-950), ‘Economy’ (Rs 400-700), and ‘Popular’ (<Rs 400). It had a higher share of 61 per cent by value in the ‘Elite’ and ‘Premium’ categories in FY22. The company is also recognised as the market leader across wine variants including red, white, and sparkling wines.

Since the share of wine to overall alcohol consumption in India is less than one per cent – as opposed to the world average of around 13 per cent, it makes a case to subscribe to the IPO as India’s demography and consumption patterns are expected to shift in favour of wine consumption.

However, one cannot ignore the fact that promoter holding after the IPO is likely to be in the region of 27–30 per cent. The liquor industry traditionally has turbulent operating margins. That is not the only risk, however; there are risks associated with the regulation of alcoholic beverages in India in general.

In its draft red herring prospectus, the company listed total assets amounting to Rs 758.56 crore with a total annual income of Rs 456.50 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.