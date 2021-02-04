LPG Cylinder Rates: In December, the IOC raised the price of domestic LPG twice. The prices were increased by Rs 50 on December 2. The prices were increased by Rs 50 again on December 15.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The common man has once again suffered a blow on his pocket as the prices of subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased amid the rise in fuel prices. Oil marketing companies increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4. However, the prices of commercial cylinders have been decreased by Rs 6.

Though there was no hike in prices in the month of January, prices went up by Rs 100 a cylinder in Delhi through two hikes in December. After the prices were hiked on Thursday, the price of the cooking gas cylinder (14.2 kg) reached Rs 719 in Delhi, while it rose to Rs 745.50 in Kolkata and to Rs 735 in Chennai. In December, the IOC raised the price of domestic LPG twice. The prices were increased by Rs 50 on December 2. The prices were increased by Rs 50 again on December 15.

Check new prices in your city here:

Delhi: Rs 719

Mumbai: Rs 719

Kolkata: Rs 745.50

Chennai: Rs 735

Commercial cylinder price was increased by Rs 190 on February 1

Earlier, on February 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder (19kg) was increased by Rs 190 per cylinder, now it has been cut by Rs 6. The price of the commercial cylinder in Delhi reached Rs 1,533. Commercial cylinder prices have been increased to Rs 1482.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1598.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,649 in Chennai. The country's LPG penetration now stands at 99.5 per cent, reaching out to 28.9 crore consumers.

Notably, the petrol prices scaled a new peak on February 4 going up by 35 paise a litre to Rs 86.65 a litre in Delhi, while the Diesel prices were also up 35 paise a litre going up to Rs 76.83 a litre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan