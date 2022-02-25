New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The BSE Sensex in early morning trade on Friday rebounded 1,059 points to 55,590 while Nifty rose 293 points to 16,541 on day two of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded over 2 per cent in opening trade in line with higher Asian bourses as investors assessed long-term risks of the Ukraine conflict.

The top gainers in the early trade were UPL, Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Consumer, and Tech Mahindra while in the Nifty50 pack, Britannia and Nestle were among the laggards.

Nykaa, Paytm, oil & gas stocks are in the spotlight.

In the pre-opening session, the Sensex was up 796 points or 1.5 percent at 55,325.9, and the Nifty50 was at 16,515.7, up 267.7 points or 1.7 percent from its previous close.

On Thursday, the Sensex crashed over 2,700 points -- its biggest single-day plunge in about two years; and the Nifty nosedived 815 points. The bloodbath on Dalal Street plunged investor wealth by over Rs 13 lakh crore.

Spooked by the Ukraine crisis, foreign institutional investors further offloaded shares worth Rs 6,448.24 crore in the Indian capital markets on Thursday, exchange data showed.

Asian shares were higher on Friday, driven by a rebound in US equities as more sanctions were announced against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US, EU and Japan are putting on a united front to support Ukraine and agreed on a second tranche of economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Oil prices, which jumped after the Russian invasion on Ukraine, rose again on Friday on worries about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were up 2 per cent at USD 101.20 a barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha