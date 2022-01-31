New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian stock market on Monday opened over 1 per cent higher ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament. The BSE Sensex climbed 722.16 points or 1.26 per cent to open at 57,922.39 while the Nifty was trading at 17,324.85 - up by 222.90 points or 1.30 per cent - in the morning session.

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance was the top gainer, rising 2.42 per cent, and was followed by Tata Steel, Wipro, Asian Paints, Titan, PowerGrid, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubero (L&T), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

On NSE, Vodafone Idea was up by 0.93 per cent, followed by IDFC First Bank, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Yes Bank, Tata Power Company, and Bank of Baroda.

This comes just before the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 and Union Budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. Investors are keenly waiting for the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget that will highlight India's economic growth.

Investors, however, believe that the upcoming week will remain volatile for the stock market despite Sensex and Nifty's strong show on Monday morning.

"The key thing to monitor in the next week is that, Nifty holding above 16800 post Union Budget 2022 amid oversold conditions would open the doors for technical pullback towards 17600," Derivative Analyst Raushan Kumar was quoted as saying by Financial Express.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Markets in China and South Korea are closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.31 per cent to USD 91.21 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 5,045.34 crore Friday, as per provisional data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma