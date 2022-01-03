New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices on Monday opened in green as the stock market entered the first trading session of 2022. In the morning session, the Sensex jumped by 333.20 points or 0.57 per cent to open at 58,587.02. Similarly, the Nifty was up by 109.60 points or 0.63 per cent to open at 17,463.65.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack and was up by 1.2 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, TCS, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Infosys, Coal India and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were among the laggards on the first session of 2022.

The stock market had also ended on a higher note on Friday, the last trading session of 2021. The Sensex had closed at 58,253.82, higher by 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 17,354.05, up by 150.10 points or 0.87 per cent up.

Analysts and experts are hopeful that the stock market will continue to grow despite a rise in Omicron cases as the new variant of COVID-19 is not as deadly as other strains.

"Even though Omicron is spreading fast, the market doesn't expect any restriction on economic activity that will impact growth and earnings. IT's outperformance (60 per centin 2021 and 55 per cent in 2020) is likely to continue in 2022 too," Economic Times quoted Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as saying.

"Private Bank's underperformance (4.58 per cent in 2021) is likely to be reversed in 2022 with improving credit demand, declining NPAs and rising margins. Investors should prepare for modest returns in 2022 with outperformance expected from financials, IT, telecom and construction related segments."

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses had mixed responses from participants on the first trading day of 2022. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.69 per cent to USD 78.24 per barrel.

