New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark indices on Monday slumped significantly due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in India and the tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine. In the afternoon session, the 30-BSE Sensex plunged by 1,411.84 points or 2.39 per cent and was trading at 57,625.34. Similarly, the Nifty was trading at 17,176.70, down by 440.45 points or 2.50 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, Asian Paints was the top loser and it dropped by 2.44 per cent. Besides Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were also trading in the red.

However, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained significantly in the early trade, rising nearly 1 per cent. It was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank.

Market experts have said that the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, driven by the Omicron variant, has sparked concerns among investors. Besides COVID-19, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine is also another reason why the stock market plunged significantly in the early morning trade on Monday.

"The advent of new Covid variants and the associated uncertainties has kept the markets and the economies globally on edge. We hope that the Union Budget could bring about some confidence and stability in current volatile markets," Axis Securities Managing Director (MD) B Gopkumar was quoted as saying by Financial Express.

"With state elections lined up in over five states in 2022, we believe that a focus on job creation and investment-driven growth would be paramount. We see that asset monetization and higher disinvestment will continue to fund the development projects."

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the green. Stock exchanges in the US finished with significant losses in the overnight session on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.92 per cent to USD 88.70 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,148.58 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

