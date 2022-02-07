New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After having a tough day in the previous session, the Indian benchmark indices once again opened in red on Monday amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 265.10 points or 0.45 per cent and was trading at 58,379.72 in the opening session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading at 17,465.55, down by 50.75 points or 0.29 per cent.

Dr Reddy's was the top gainer on the Sensex pack, rising by 5.74 per cent. It was followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, Titan, State Bank of India (SBI), Nestle India, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance. However, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finsv, Ultratec Cement, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank.

In the NSE pack, Bank of Baroda was the most active stock, rising by 2.67 per cent, and was followed by Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NLC India, National Aluminium Company, and Tata Steel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the green. Stock exchanges in the US finished on a mixed note on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday announced rescheduling the meeting of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring a public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The MPC meeting was scheduled for February 7-9, 2022. With the postponement, the meeting will now begin on February 8 and the outcome would be announced on February 10.

International oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.02 per cent to USD 93.25 per barrel. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out as much as Rs 6,834 crore from Indian markets in the first four trading sessions of February.

As per depositories data, FPIs took out Rs 3,627 crore from equities, Rs 3,173 crore from the debt segment and Rs 34 crore from hybrid instruments. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,267.86 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

