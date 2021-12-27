New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian indices on Monday plunged significantly as Omicron cases continued to rise across the country, forcing several state governments to reimpose restrictions. In the morning session, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,743.70, down by 380.61 points or 0.67 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading at 16,901.80, down by 101.95 points 0.60 per cent.

Most of the indices in the Sensex pack were trading in red with RBL Bank plunging by 10 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Titan, Reliance and Bharti Airtel. Only Powergrid, Sun Pharma and NTPC were trading in green.

Experts and analysts have said that the stock market will remain volatile this week as Omicron cases are rising at an exponential rate in most parts of the world. In India, more than 500 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far, forcing states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to reimpose COVID-induced restrictions, including night curfews.

"The markets remain highly volatile amid rising Omicron cases, higher monetary policies and inflationary woes," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Agreeing with Nair, Ajit Mishra, Vice President (Research) at Religare Broking, said that investors are closely watching the COVID-19 situation in India and other parts of the world and any positive news will help the index make a sustainable upmove, else volatility will continue.

"Interestingly, we're seeing a mixed trend across sectors so traders should focus on IT, select FMCG, pharma for long trades while the banking pack may continue to trade subdued," PTI quoted Mishra as saying.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the red. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.40 per cent to USD 76.09 per barrel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma