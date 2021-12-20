New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: It seems like investors at Dalal Street are going to have a tough day on Monday as the BSE Sensex plunged 1,034.31 points or 1.82 per cent and was trading at 55,972.94 in the opening session as Omicron cases continue to rise in Europe and the United States of America (USA). Similarly, the Nifty dropped by 309.15 points or 1.82 per cent and was trading at 16,679.35.

The State Bank of India (SBI) was down by 3 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. Only two stocks - newly entered Wipro and Power Grip - were trading in green but only with marginal gains.

Market analysts have blamed the surge in Omicron cases in Europe that has forced several countries, including the United Kingdom (UK) and the Netherlands, to reimpose restrictions behind the massive fall in Indian benchmark indices. The analysts believe that the tighter curbs and restrictions will have a negative impact on the global economy.

"Omicron is set to be the Grinch who stole Europe. Christmas," Reuters quoted Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at NAB, as saying. "With Omicron cases doubling every 1.5-3 days, the potential for hospital systems to be overwhelmed even with effective vaccines remain."

VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, also blamed the exploding COVID-19 cases in Europe behind the fall. Speaking to news agency PTI, Vijayakumar said that COVID-19 will "produce the perfect storm that spooked the markets last week".

"These negative factors persist, causing concerns about further downtrend in the market, particularly if FIIs continue to sell. But negative sentiments are unlikely to last long. Omicron variant, though fast spreading, has not proved to be highly virulent as feared. Also, FIIs will turn buyers soon when valuations become attractive," he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals as concerns over resurgence of COVID cases battered global sentiment. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 2.45 per cent to USD 71.72 per barrel.

