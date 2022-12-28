Stock Markets Open In Red, Rupee Gains 4 Paise Against Dollar In Early Trade

By JE Business Desk Wed, 28 Dec 2022 10:11 AM IST

Both BSE Sensex and NIFTY 50 rallied quickly after the dismal opening.

ON WEDNESDAY, December 28, Sensex opened at 60,811.52 points against its previous closing of 60,927.43 points. Nifty opened at 18,084.75 points compared to its close of 18,132.30 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, figures for early trade show that the rupee has gained 4 paise against the US dollar, standing at 82.83.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Wipro, ITC and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

Titan, Power Grid, Asian Paints, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the winners.

Equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 867.65 crore on Tuesday.

Forex traders said a strengthening American currency and muted domestic equities weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 104.32.