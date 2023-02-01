Sensex Jumps 516 Points To Reclaim 60,000-Mark, Nifty Above 17,815 Ahead Of Budget 2023

AHEAD of the Budget 2023 announcement, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday gained in initial trade and opened in green. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 516.97 points to reclaim 60,066.87. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 153.15 points to 17,815.30 at the opening bell. Both benchmarks fell over 2% in January, their second straight monthly loss.

India has pegged its economic growth at 6-6.8% in the 2023/24 fiscal year, the slowest in three years, at its pre-budget economic survey released on Tuesday.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Titan and NTPC were among the major winners in early trade. ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Tuesday. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading in the green as it went up 49 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 63 points. In American markets, Dow Jones had closed with 368 points up, Nasdaq surged 190 points in its closing, NYSE rose and settled 217 points higher while S&P surged 58 points when it closed on Tuesday. US stocks edged higher on Tuesday on the back of strong earnings and encouraging inflation data.

The Sensex had settled with a gain of 49.49 points or 0.08 per cent at 59,549.90 on Tuesday. The Nifty inched up 13.20 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 17,662.15. International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.48 per cent to USD 84.49 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,439.64 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am, in which the Indian government will likely seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment to taxpayers. This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024 and key state elections later this year.

Traders will also watch the budget for incentives to bring back foreign investors, who have piled out of the market. Foreign institutional investors have sold 288.52 billion Indian rupees ($3.53 billion) worth of shares on a net basis in 2023 so far, according to official data.

(With Agencies Inputs)