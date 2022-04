New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty plummeted during the early trade on Wednesday morning. The 30-share BSE gauge, Sensex, tumbled 481.86 points at the opening bell to open at 59,694. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty declined to 17,819 following the decrease of 138.25 points in the opening trade.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan