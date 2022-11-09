Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Push Upwards At Opening Bell; Stock To Watch Out Today

Sensex opened at 61,304.29 points on Wednesday a day after markets were closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Nifty opened at 18,288.25 points from its closing of 18,202.80 points on Monday. Sensex gained 119 points since it closed at 61,185.15 points on Monday.

On Monday, the two indices had opened higher than their previous closing on Friday. This was followed by sharp decline in early trading before rallying to close at a high. Experts believe that favourable trends could soon take Nifty to record high.

Trending Stocks

SBI (up by 0.05 per cent), Reliance (up by 0.16 per cent), Tata Steel (down by 0.38 per cent), Asian Paints (down by 0.03 per cent) and TCS (down by 0.42 per cent) were the most active stocks at the time of opening.

In metals, Coal India, which had posted record profit, had gained 5.31 per cent in share value. Meanwhile Hindalco (-4.09 per cent) and Vedanta (-0.54 per cent) were down. The oil and gas sector did not show any clear trends. Reliance and Adani were up by 0.45 per cent and 1.50 per cent respectively while IOC showed no change. At the same time, ONGC (0.61 per cent) and BPCL (0.52 per cent) were down.

In healthcare, Divis Labs (3.13 per cent) and Dr Lal PathLab (7.71 per cent) showed sharp decline even as Cipla (1.29 per cent), Dr. Reddy’s (0.93 per cent) and Apollo (1.1 per cent) showed upward trends. FMCG majors were doing well as Adani Wilmar (up by 1.37 per cent), Britannia (up by 1.71 per cent), ITC (up by 0.89 per cent) and Nestle (up by 0.22 per cent) saw share value increase.

IT was a mixed bag with TCS (0.49 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (1.49 per cent) losing while Infosys (0.99 per cent), Tata Elxsi (0.48 per cent) and Wipro (0.19 per cent) posted gains.