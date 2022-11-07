Sensex, Nifty Slide After Positive Opening, Check The Trending Stocks Of The Day

Markets opened positively. However, they were in the red a little while later.

In early cheer for stock market stakeholders, Sensex opened higher on Monday at 61,188.13 points against its previous week closing of 60,950.36. Nifty, which had closed at 18,117.15 points, opened at 18,211.75 points. These gains, however, slid down as trading continued.

Early trading saw Sensex gain well over 300 points and reach a high of 61,401.54 points before hovering around the 61,000 mark. Nifty, on the other hand, started a downward graph almost straight away.

Top gaining stocks were SBI, which gained 4.02 per cent, Tata Steel, which gained 2.10 per cent, Power Grid Corp, up by 1.97 per cent, and ICICI bank, which was up by 0.99 per cent. Top losers, on the other hand were, Dr. Reddy’s Labs — down 1.64 per cent — and Sun Pharma, which was down by 1.13 per cent. SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance and ICICI were the most traded stocks of the morning, in that order.

The markets had been riding on the back of metal stocks for a good part of last week and barring Vedanta, most major metal stocks continued to perform well. Pharma and healthcare were another matter altogether; Indraprastha was the only bright spot in a list of poor performers. IT was mostly flat, while Auto saw small gains led by good performance from Tata Motors.

The finance sector rallied owing to state-owned banks. SBI, which had presented its second quarter results on Thursday, where the bank's profit has increased by 74 per cent to Rs 13,265 crores. Similarly, Bank of Baroda’s second quarter profit increased by 59 per cent to Rs 3,313 crores. Shares for the former were trading at Rs 619 and for the latter at Rs 159.