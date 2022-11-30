Nifty And Sensex Continue Upward Trend | Key Stocks To Watch Today

BOTH Nifty and Sensex continued their upward graph. After its closing of 18,618.05 points on Tuesday, Nifty opened at 18,625.70 points on Wednesday, November 30. Meanwhile, Sensex opened at 62,743.47 points after its closing of 62,681.84 points the previous day.

On Monday, allaying fears of a bear run, Nifty had closed at 18,562.75 points, while witnessing a historic high of 18,614.25 points – surpassing the previous record of 18,604 points. Sensex too hit 62701.4 points, before closing at 62,504.80 points.

Hindalco (up by 2.48 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up by 1.39 per cent), M&M (up by 1.38 per cent), Dr Reddys Lab (up by 1.14 per cent) and Tata Steel (up by ) were the top gainers.

On the other hand, the top losers were HCL Tech (down by 0.85 per cent), Infosys (down by 0.93 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down by 0.70 per cent) and BPCL (down by 0.60 per cent).

Reliance (down by 0.28 per cent), HDFC (up by 0.27 per cent), ICICI Bank (0.14 per cent), Infosys (down by 0.82 per cent) and Tata Steel were the most active stocks on S&P CNX NIFTY.

On Sensex, the most traded stocks were Power Grid Corp (down by 0.25 per cent), Tata Steel (up by 1.08 per cent), Reliance (down by 0.36 per cent), ICICI Bank (up by 0.13 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (down by 0.44 per cent).