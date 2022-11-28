Stock Markets Open Lower As China Protests Intensify

Amid fears that the ongoing protests in China will dent its stock market indices, and consequently those of India, both Sensex and Nifty opened lower this week. While S&P BSE opened at 62,016.35 points, compared to its closing of 62,293.64 points on Friday, November 25, Nifty opened at 18,430.55 points compared to its previous closing of 18,512.75 points.

On November 24, in Xinjiang’s Ürümqi, a deadly fire broke out in a residential high-rise building, injuring nine people and killing 10, which led to allegations that strict lockdown enforcement had impeded response and rescue operations. Thereafter, large-scale protests broke out in the region that started to spread across China.

This turbulence has caused the CSI 300 Index, which is based on the Shanghai and Shenzen stock exchanges, to slip by 1.92 per cent by midday. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index remains down by 2.38 per cent. The two indices had fared worse in early trading.

Nevertheless, the Sensex had risen above 62,400 points after the initial hour of trading while the Nifty clawed back to settle above the 18,500 mark.

The most active stocks today were Reliance (up by 2.76 per cent), HDFC Bank (down by 1.42 per cent), TCS (up by 0.37 per cent), ICICI Bank (up by 0.53 per cent) and Infosys (up by 0.72 per cent).

Along with Reliance, BPCL was among the top gainers with its share price increasing by 3.41 per cent. Other top gainers were Hero Motocorp (up by 2.10 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up by 2.10 per cent) and Asian Paints (up by 1.28 per cent).

Stocks that were faring badly were Hindalco (down by 2.13 per cent), JSW Steel (down by 2 per cent) and Apollo Hospitals (down by 1.68 per cent). Nearly all FMCG stocks were down, as were those of IT.