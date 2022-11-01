Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Continue Upward Trend; Check Stocks To Watch Out Today

INDIAN equity indices continued the upward trend on Tuesday at the opening bell with BSE Sensex witnessing a rise of 300 points breaching the 60,000-mark after several weeks. The broader NIFTY 50 breached the 18,000 mark with a rise of nearly 110 points today. The bullish trend in the Indian stock market continued with the rise of the dollar cooling down and global trends causing favourable winds along with a slowdown of FII redemption.

At the opening bell, Sensex traded at 61,086.05 points, up 339.46 points or 0.56 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,121.70 points, up 109.50 points or 0.61 per cent. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Divi's Labs, Adani Enterprises, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were the top five gainers this morning.

Stocks To Watch Out for Today:

- With the time for quarterly earnings review has come, one should keep an eye on Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Castrol and Tata Steel. Another stock in scrutiny will be Reliance, which has been performing reasonably well and has gained in value at the time of this piece.

- Investors will be worried about the performance of Tata Steel stocks, which is down by 1.3%. Symbiox Investment’s stocks are doing rather well since the second week of October.

- Bandhan Bank’s stocks saw a sharp decline immediately after opening on a positive note. The share price has been in the red since Thursday.

- Mining giant Vedanta’s fortunes declined drastically in the second quarter of this year but its stock prices have seen a steady increase since yesterday.

- Zomato shares opened at Rs 63.50, losing Rs 0.65 in less than half an hour before rallying sharply again in the next half an hour to rest at Rs 63.55.

- While Axis Bank shares have been strong performers over the last two years, they were selling at Rs 895.55 when the stock markets opened today plunging down to Rs 887.60 by 10 am.

- While Hero MotoCorp lost its throne as India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer last month in terms of retail sales, the company’s announcement of 20% YoY growth in the festive season has seen a steady increase in performance. Nevertheless, it has opened in deficit compared to its closing yesterday.

- Despite Indian Oil Corporation announcing its first back-to-back quarterly loss ever, market pundits advised buying the stock. L&T’s trading value declined to Rs 2,004.70 from its opening of Rs 2,024.40.

- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DR REDDY) opened strongly and continued to perform well. Its stocks are expected to be among the top gainers for the day. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel’s opened in red before rallying up.