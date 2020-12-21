The Sensex on Monday afternoon crashed by over 1,500 points amid the fear of new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark indices Sensex on Monday plunged over 1,500 points while Nifty fell by 490 points amid concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus leading to fresh restrictions in European countries.

Currently, the Sensex is trading at 45,444 points while the Nifty is at 13,270 points with all sectoral indices in the red with Nifty PSU bank private bank dipping by 4 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

The aviation stocks were also under pressure because of the new strain of COVID-19 infection in the United Kingdom (UK) with SpiceJet falling by 9.5 per cent to Rs 91.90 per share.

The other prominent losers were NTPC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India.

Stock experts have said that the new strain of coronavirus, rise in COVID-19 cases in the US and restrictions in Europe is the reason behind Monday's bloodbath.

"The apprehension is coming from the prolonged lockdown in the UK and the concerns related to the new variant of the virus," Livemint quoted Sanjay Sinha, strategist at Citrus Advisors, as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma