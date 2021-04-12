The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday plunged by more than 1,000 points to open at 48,482.59 amid fears over second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian indices opened on weaker note on Monday as the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by more than 1,100 points to open at 48,482.59 amid fears over second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, the Nifty plummeted by 337.45 points to open at 14,497.40.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma