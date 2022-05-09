New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The negative momentum on the Dalal Street continued on Monday after the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped by 753.79 points or 1.37 per cent to open at 54,081.79. Similarly, the 50 NSE Nifty opened at 16,193.55, plunging by 217.70 points or 1.33 per cent.

Only two stocks - Power Grid and Titan - started the session in green at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra was the top loser, shedding by 3.55 per cent. In addition to it, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, L&T, IndusInd Bank, and HCL Tech were the other top losers.

Not just the Indian benchmark indices, but stock across Asian fell on Monday due to a hike in interest rates and re-emergence of COVID-19 in China. Besides, oil prices once again soared while US futures fell due to a decline on Wall Street last week.

"The global investment community is slowly waking up to the idea we have touted for a long time: That there is a post-COVID-recovery-euphoria hangover,' coupled with associated inflation and now a European war and fresh inflation impetus as well as the world's biggest port being closed," The Associated Press (AP) quoted Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, as saying.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, also agreed with Bennett and said that stock markets in Asia "got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession."

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.46 per cent to USD 112.92 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors again offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma