New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmarks indices jumped by more than 0.80 per cent in the opening trade on Wednesday despite the United States (US) President Joe Biden's decision to impose a ban on oil and gas imports from Russia. The Sensex jumped by 484.57 points or 0.91 per cent and was trading at 53,908.66, while the Nifty was at 16,142.25, rising by 128.80 points or 0.80 per cent.

Titan was the top gainer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), rising by 1.57 per cent. Besides, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance, Ultratech Cement, and Hindustan Unilever were in green in the Sensex pack.

On the other hand, Asian Paints was the top loser, shedding by 0.87 per cent, along with Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, and HDFC Bank.

Stock markets across Asia also rebounded on Wednesday. However, market experts and analysts fear that gains are only for the short term due to the rising crude oil rates in the international market amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war.

"Negative sentiments in global stock markets persist. As long as the war lingers and crude remains at high levels a sustained rally is unlikely. High crude oil will impact India's GDP growth and corporate earnings growth for FY23," Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, as reported by The Economic Times.

"FY23 Nifty EPS estimate of 870 at the beginning of this year will be missed. Higher inflation will be another negative. Market has responded to the emerging scenario with a Nifty correction of above 14 per cent."

"But IT, metals, energy and pharma stocks have done well since they stand to benefit from the price and demand trends. For investors who are prepared to take another 5 per cent hit in prices in the short run, quality financials present a buying opportunity," Vijayakumar added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma