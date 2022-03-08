New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Domestic benchmarks indices - 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 - opened on a flat note on Tuesday, a day after plunging 2.5 per cent amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war. In the opening session, the Sensex was trading at 52,680.64, falling by 162.11 points or 0.31 per cent, while the Nifty was at 15,808.95, dropping by 54.20 points or 0.34 per cent.

NTPC was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 1.85 per cent. Besides, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Titan, and Bajaj Finsv were also trading in green. Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.

On National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), YES Bank, and Bank of Baroda were trading in green. Tata Motors, however, plunged by 1.35 per cent in the Nifty pack.

In the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty had slumped 1,491 points and 382.20 points respectively after oil prices reached all time high amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. While, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 6.08 per cent to USD 125.3 a barrel, the Indian rupee tanked 93 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.10 against the US dollar.

Directly blaming the Russia-Ukraine war for the current situation, analysts believe stock markets will continue to remain volatile over the next few days as investors are worried about further sanctions.

"There's no sign of de-escalation of tension between the two nations. In short, we expect volatility to remain high and suggest keeping a close watch on global markets for cues. On the domestic front, state elections exit polls and actual results on March 10 would be actively tracked," news agency PTI quoted Ajit Mishra, Vice President (Research) at Religare Broking Ltd, as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma