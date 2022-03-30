Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in green in early trade on Wednesday amid positive reactions from investors after 'constructive' talks between Russia and Ukraine to scale down the conflict on Tuesday. This the third consecutive day when Sensex and Nifty rallied in the opening trade.

Sensex opened with a jump of 478.76 points in the opening trade. At 10 am today, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 478.76 points higher at 58,422.41 after the previous close of 57,943.65. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty also climbed 142.85 points in today's opening trade and is currently trading at 17,468.15.

Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were top Sensex gainers, whereas, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and ITC were among the top index laggards. Barring Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas, all the sectoral indices were trading with the gains.

In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 57,943.65. The NSE Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 17,325.30.

Elsewhere in Asia, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower during mid-session deals. Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains on Tuesday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.66 per cent to USD 111.03 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 35.47 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data. "US equities extended gains and closed higher as Russia-Ukraine peace talks reinstated optimism among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 per cent. The S&P 500 index jumped 1.2 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite increased 1.8 per cent," Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan